Were inseparable for 51 years and died with a difference in 6 minutes of: coronavirus has killed another couple

Pandemic coronavirus continues to kill humanity, bringing its merciless verdict of people of different ages. So, in the U.S. state of Florida from complications caused by a coronavirus, March 29, with a difference of six minutes from the coronavirus died an old married couple: a 72-year-old Adrian and 74-year-old Stewart Baker, who were married 51 years.

It is reported that none of the spouses of the city of Boynton beach did not have a serious disease. In the words of the dead son, his parents felt bad about three weeks ago, then the doctor sent them home to be treated.

When Stuart has a fever, he was taken to the hospital where he revealed COVID-19. After that wife men are also hospitalized, and she also confirmed the terrible diagnosis.

The doctors warned them their son buddy Baker that the critical state of his parents permanently, and they will not survive the disease. He offered to let them die a natural death and unplug their ventilators. The family only asked that at this point, the couple were inseparable, like all the previous 50 years, and were in the same ward. They died with a difference in six minutes.

“While this will not affect you or will affect someone you know or you don’t hear the story, you kind of feel removed from it. I hope the death of my parents will not be in vain. My parents did not return. But we can save the lives of others… Just taking precautions, “said the son of buddy Baker in his video.

However, he urged people not to leave their homes because the only way, in his opinion, it is possible to stop the spread of COVID-19. His video has collected over a million views. Thousands of users left under the video words of support and expressed their condolences.

