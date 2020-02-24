Were invited to a home, given drug the 33-year-old teacher seduced 14-year-old

The school teacher in Chicago (USA), 33-year-old Sarah Damian had sex with 14-year-old student and gave him the drugs.

The incident occurred in 2019. The teacher invited the pupil to his home, and before seduction gave the child a piece of candy and tea from cannabis, writes My School Free Press, citing Metro.

As told in Prosecutor’s office of Illinois, Damian admitted teenager in love, called him “her boyfriend” and offered to meet. However, the student was bothered by the woman’s age.

The teacher told her friend about the relationship with the guy, and she went to the police. After that, Damian was dismissed from school. Police began the investigation on February 17, the teacher was arrested.

Sara Damian

Damian was charged with committing a criminal sex crimes against a 14-year-old boy.

At first no one understood why a talented teacher passed away suddenly from an educational institution. When the news became public, parents, teachers and pupils of the school were shocked.

Author

Olga Vertalec