“We’re saved”: Lesya Nikityuk showed ample bosom (photo)
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently attended the breast size, found a way to resolve this issue.
It showed in the Instagram your bust (pretty lush), and that found in chain stores — clothes, which creates the appearance of curvy hips, buttocks and chest.
View this post in Instagram
“We are saved” — addressed Les to podeschi, adding that you can now purchase a “chest” or the fifth point and not to worry.
after one of them burst.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter