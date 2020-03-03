West Bromwich v Newcastle: live streaming free for the FA Cup

West Bromwich v Newcastle. FA Cup Prediction (March 3, 2020)

In the forecast for the 1/8 FA Cup match for March 3 between West Brom and Newcastle, we evaluated the last performances of the teams and made a forecast.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich is rushing to the Premier League at full speed, so the upcoming fight for the Blackbirds will also be an excellent test of strength. Although the wards of Slaven Bilic had one such check already. In the last round of the FA Cup, the WBA beat West Ham (1-0) away.

The WBA added just in time for February, as the rest of the competitors almost caught up with the team. “Blackbirds” risked getting involved in the fight for the playoffs. In five previous meetings in the Championship, West Bromwich beat Reading (2: 1), Bristol (3: 0) and Preston (2: 0). Bilic’s team played in a draw with Nottingham (2: 2), and in the last round sensationally lost to Wigan (0: 1).

Newcastle

“Newcastle” is going through a difficult period, because the team is constantly searching for injured. Although the “magpies” approach this meeting with only five losses, which is very small for them in the light of recent months.

In the Premier League, “Newcastle” can not win five fights in a row, and in the last four wards, Steve Bruce did not even manage to distinguish themselves. The Magpies lost to Crystal Palace (0: 1) and Arsenal (0: 4), and they drew against Everton (2: 2), Norwich (0: 0) and Burnley (0 : 0).

In the FA Cup, “Newcastle” goes on with great difficulty. Only in the replays, wards of Bruce still achieve the desired result. So it was with Rochdale (1: 1, 4: 1), and with Oxford (0: 0, 3: 2).

Statistics

West Bromwich have won two of their eight previous official home matches.

In five of the six past official meetings , Newcastle could not even score.

In the last face-to-face meetings of these teams, no one has any advantage.

In the 2017/18 season, “blackbirds” played 2–2 with Newcastle at home, and the “magpies” at St. James Park won 1-0.

Forecast

In general, bookmakers almost do not see a favorite in this match, giving a slight preference to the hosts. It’s easy to understand why. West Bromwich is playing at home in full force, while Newcastle has enough staff losses. And the current form of “forty” is not up to par, but in the domestic cups this season they play with great difficulty.

Our forecast – West Bromwich pass for 1.81 in BC Marathon