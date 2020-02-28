West Ham vs Southampton: live streaming free for the English Premier League

West Ham vs Southampton. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 29, 2020)

In the 28th round of the Premier League West Ham on February 29 will try to earn points in the match with Southampton – we offer a forecast for this meeting.

West Ham

West Ham gave a great match against Liverpool, during which he even led 2-1. However, as it happens in this championship, the “Reds” at the end still took their toll. West Ham was left with nothing on the 18th line in the table.

The losing streak of West Ham in the Premier League has increased by seven fights, and in the last five meetings the Hammers lost four times. Command David Moyes twice yielded “Liverpool” (0: 2, 2: 3) lost “Lester” (1: 4) and “Manchester City” (0: 2), but tied with “Brighton” (3: 3) . In general, we can say that the calendar for the “Hammers” at that time was not the easiest.

At home, West Ham does not win three matches in a row. David Moyes wards lost to Liverpool, and tied with Everton and Brighton (1: 1 and 3: 3). Anyway, the home form of the “Hammers” is the worst in the league. No team in their field earned less points than West Ham.

Four players are injured at West Ham: Ryan Fredericks, Andrei Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshire and Tomas Soucek.

Southampton

“Southampton” can be called the main discovery of the second part of the season. From the relegation zone, the “saints” climbed out to the middle of the table, where they successfully established themselves, giving out several amazing matches.

Although if you look at the last five fights of Soton in the Premier League, their statistics will turn out not so impressive. Southampton lost to Wolverhampton (2: 3), Burnley (1: 2) and Liverpool (0: 4). The “saints” won during this time at Crystal Palace (2: 0) and Aston Villas (2: 0). The victory over the last allowed the team of Ralph Hazenhüttl to retain the 12th line. At the same time, Southampton is now closer to the Eurocup zone than to the relegation zone.

Southampton ranks fifth in the number of points earned on the road. Above the “saints” there are only four leaders. In the five previous away matches, the Saints defeated Aston Villa (3: 1), Chelsea (2: 0), Leicester (2: 1) and Crystal Palace (2: 0), and only lost Liverpool (0: 4).

Injured at the “Southampton” main midfielder Nathan Redmond. Questioned is the participation of Kyle Walker-Peters and Moussa Genepo.

Statistics

The losing streak of West Ham in the Premier League has reached seven matches.

West Ham have won only one of ten previous home fights in the Premier League.

In eight out of ten past home meetings of the “Hammers” the bet “both will score” played in the championship.

Southampton have won four of their five previous Premier League away matches.

In seven out of ten past guest matches of the “saints” in the Premier League, the bet “total over 2.5” was played.

West Ham beat Southampton in all four of their last in-person meetings.

In the first round of this championship, the “Hammers” defeated the “Saints” 1-0 away.

Forecast

In general, this match promises to be interesting. Southampton’s benefit is evidenced by their excellent guest form, and West Ham’s stats of face-to-face meetings. Both teams can win. West Ham has nowhere to retreat, so the motivation will be prohibitive.

Betting on “total more” or “both score” also looks attractive. In favor of such predictions is the statistics of both teams in previous matches of the Premier League.

Our forecast is the victory of West Ham for 2.79 in BC 1x.