What is worse for the economy — quarantine or coronavirus? The answer a hundred years ago gave the plague…

The decision on introduction of quarantine in pandemic coronavirus adopted by the governments of many countries, including Ukraine, can be more correct than rescuing the economy in the midst of the epidemic.

This is stated in the material Alexey Kalmykov on “bi-Bi-si”. The author compares the events of 1918, when the planet was walking a deadly flu called “Spanish flu” and currently.

“Spanish flu” was the biggest mortality of the influenza pandemic in the history of mankind, which lasted from January 1918 to December 1920. During this time, infected 500 million people, or about a quarter of the then population of the world. The flu decimated, mainly young and healthy population.

Then in 1918, people have also called for self-isolation, wearing masks, closed shops and factories. Some countries have imposed quarantine earlier, some waited for without stopping the habitual course of life.

The author writes that it later became clear that those who saved the population, not the economy, were right. The flu return to life was faster in those places where it is immediately entered quarantine, have limited physical contact and pulled hygiene.

“It became clear that the quarantine measures will not only reduce mortality. They also soften the adverse economic consequences of a pandemic”, — quotes the author saying researchers “Spanish flu” in the United States, where 100 years ago the flu killed more than half a million people.

It cannot be denied, the journalist writes that the full stop of life in the country has serious implications for the economy. Negative appear immediately.

Imposing quarantine and isolation authorities, to depress not only the demand for goods and services, but the supply of those goods and services. As a result, the business ceases to invest in the development that undermines wealth creation in the future. In addition, a growing number of bankruptcies, ruined not only the company but also the people. This is already threatening the banking system: mass non-payment could lead to financial crisis, Bank losses, reduced liquidity and credit availability.

While quarantine there are advantages, the author writes.

It reduces the scale of the epidemic and, consequently, its effects. The quarantine also allows you to avoid more serious economic problems in the future — it smooths the peaks of mortality that affects the psychological state of the population.

If people live in constant fear and see shocking pictures of crowded hospitals and morgues, they are difficult then to return to a normal social life. Then consumption will be depressed for a long time, the economy will go into a nosedive.

According to American scientists, the epidemic of “Spanish flu” of 1918 reduced industrial production in the U.S. on average by 18%. But if not quarantine then it would have been much worse. Quarantine measures not only reduce mortality but also bring economic benefits, say scientists.

The author writes that scientists recognize the difference between Covid-19 and the “Spanish flu” that killed young and healthy people. In addition there is a huge difference between the economy of the early 20th century and modern high-tech economy. But more Parallels than differences.

“Countries that without delay got to quarantine, in particular, Taiwan and Singapore, not only limit the spread of infection. Looks like they managed to smooth over the unpleasant economic consequences of the pandemic. Therefore, quarantine measures should not be considered as a source of significant economic losses in a pandemic”, the study says.

Read more about the impact of Spanish flu on the economy and the need for stringent quarantine here.

We will remind, according to the morning of April 6 in the world COVID-19 contracted 1 274 346 people, 69 480 died, recovered — 264 838. In Ukraine confirmed 1319 cases COVID-19. 38 recorded deaths and 28 cases of recovery of patients.

