What quarantine in London crowds of people wearing masks stormed the metro (photo, video)

What quarantine in London crowds of people wearing masks stormed the metro

Какой еще карантин: в Лондоне толпы людей без масок штурмуют метро (фото, видео)

Despite the fact that on March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of a rigid quarantine in pandemic coronavirus and said that all should stay at home, people in London have ignored the orders of the head of the government. Social networks are crowded with pictures and videos taken in the Moscow metro during rush hour on March 24. People without masks, without observing the recommended distance of two meters, stuffed into the cars and crowds waiting for trains on platforms. Crowded buses and trains. Although the mayor Sadiq Khan stressed that public transportation should only be used for transportation of key personnel.

The Londoners are unhappy that the authorities had previously taken a decision on the closure of 40 underground stations and to reduce the number of running trains as well as bus routes. Many believe that these measures led to a stampede. “A dream come true for coronavirus. No social distancing. Now he can infect as many people as possible”, — write in social networks.

