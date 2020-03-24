What quarantine in London crowds of people wearing masks stormed the metro (photo, video)

Despite the fact that on March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of a rigid quarantine in pandemic coronavirus and said that all should stay at home, people in London have ignored the orders of the head of the government. Social networks are crowded with pictures and videos taken in the Moscow metro during rush hour on March 24. People without masks, without observing the recommended distance of two meters, stuffed into the cars and crowds waiting for trains on platforms. Crowded buses and trains. Although the mayor Sadiq Khan stressed that public transportation should only be used for transportation of key personnel.

The Londoners are unhappy that the authorities had previously taken a decision on the closure of 40 underground stations and to reduce the number of running trains as well as bus routes. Many believe that these measures led to a stampede. “A dream come true for coronavirus. No social distancing. Now he can infect as many people as possible”, — write in social networks.

London Tube this morning. This is not social distancing, this is a dream come true for Coronavirus who will infect these people at Will & bring this infection into your family home this evening The decision to shut 40 tube stations & put on less frequent trains is killing London pic.twitter.com/WNibvD6pjZ — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) March 24, 2020

London Underground still busy despite calls from mayor to stop all non-essential use of public transport now amid coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/vCccBHx7h7 pic.twitter.com/qBX73S7wlo — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

