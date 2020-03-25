What to do to not swim fat in quarantine: the secrets of celebrities (photos)

Quarantine has forced thousands of Ukrainians to slow down and stay home to work remotely. Regular schedule and the pace of life changes dramatically, reduced physical activity, as fitness clubs and gyms also stopped working. Plus the uncertainty and fear can cause stress, which many people love to eat. One of the most common questions now: how to organize your time, not to knock the sleep schedule and nutrition, not gain extra pounds, keep up the good form and mood.

At this time, it is important to relax and not allow yourself to be lazy, even at home you need to plan time and tasks.

“Yes, I see and understand it happening. Children, husband every 30 minutes walk to the fridge in search of snack. But I suggest doing so — if, for example, in ordinary life, used to eat three times a day — morning, afternoon and evening — stick to this regime,” says time-Manager Yulia Boyko in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.

In addition, at home it is extremely important to adhere to work schedule and even dress code! Makeup and clothes will create the right mood.

“If you’re in a sports suit or pajamas, trying to catch up on work at the laptop, getting out of bed — it’s relaxing, and already want to reach for a Cup of tea”, — said Julia.

Time Manager Yulia Boyko recommends and at home to comply with work schedule

This opinion is shared by blogger and entrepreneur Yaroslav GRES, which is under quarantine continues to work, so I found a way to take four children. She advises to get up early every morning if you are going to go to work. To make the normal procedure, have Breakfast and get to work as in the office.

“I wear a beautiful dress, do makeup, hair and go… in another room where the workplace. Work as in a regular chart. Older children are daily learning, they engaged the mother is a teacher. And evenings and weekends we spend together,” — says Yaroslav.

Yaroslava GRES and during the quarantine continues to work

Need to be concerned about the workplace. It is desirable that it was separate from the beds and kitchen table. And another tip: while working, even if you are home, do not be distracted by domestic Affairs. Otherwise, you will quickly get tired and just want tasty. And to eat better healthy food and small portions.

“Five or six times a day, small portions, advises nutritionist Boris Skachko on the channel “Ukraine”. — In principle, it does not allow you to overeat and therefore gain weight”.

Not to recover in quarantine, Boris Skachko recommends eating often but in small portions

And of course, we must not forget about sports! Your body will be grateful even for a 15-minute charge.

“Exercising a little will distract the person will give you a charge of new energy and awakening of new hormones in Ukraine”, — recommends fitness coach Alexander Shepel.

Therefore, the key to a good figure the right routine and motivation. After all, the quarantine will end, and ahead of the summer and beach season. It’s time to show off a sporty and fit body.

Fitness coach Alexander Shepel recalled that ahead of the beach season, so exercising during the quarantine does not hurt

Actress Olga Sumska just decided to use the period of enforced quarantine, to bring himself into perfect shape. People’s artist of Ukraine, a figure which is admired, admitted that actually wants to lose 10 kilograms, which masterfully concealed under the clothes.

“It may not be noticeable, but I know where and what is superfluous. I set a goal to get rid of 10 pounds. Asked for help to a nutritionist, who designed me a private power supply system. Now just have the time to cook and eat on schedule”, — told the “FACTS” Olga Sumskaya.

Olga Sumy and Vitaly Borysyuk

Nastya Kamensky was replaced by training in the hall at home and shares his experiences online. The singer has acted as a fitness coach online, showing hours of training. Anastasia advises to do it in the morning, when the body is most susceptible to burning fat.

Anastasia advises to train it in the morning, when the body is most susceptible to burning fat. Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”

Exercise in the fresh vacation with her daughter Alice conducts and singer Olya Polyakova. Relax and Olga advises massages and sauna. At home she built a whole Spa Studio with a sauna and a Japanese sauna.

“For me, this quarantine is an incredible gift. Let’s see what sun! It’s great to be in a relax and not work”, — says Olga.

“For me, this quarantine is an incredible gift,” – says Olga Polyakova. Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”

And the ballerina Catherine Kuchar, who along with her husband Alexander Stoyanov are in isolation after a trip to Thailand, advises care and PEP. Not to panic and not to go into depression, it is better to look at the situation with humor.

“A friend sent me a funny picture with the options of quarantine effects: +10 kg, pregnancy, divorce, all options are correct”, laughing, told “the FACTS” Catherine Kuchar.

Ballerina Kateryna Kuhar, along with her husband Alexander Stoyanov are in isolation after a trip to Thailand

Of course, such options are not suitable for everyone, and to avoid unpleasant consequences, it is better to preserve the regime and to relax.

“Have to get up very early to take a contrast shower, exercise, think through your menu for the day. Definitely need to do exercises. Any that like for you — cardio, strength, yoga, treadmill, or fitness. It is important to have fun and to vent his energy. Sport always gives a good mood and distracts from the sad thoughts,” says Catherine Kuchar.

