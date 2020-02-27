What to give on Valentine’s day: 5 romantic ideas

Photo: unsplash.com

Very soon, the 14th of February, comes the most romantic day of the year when all lovers will please each other all sorts of surprises.

Valentine’s day is not just a holiday, it is an opportunity to prove to each other their feelings with all sorts of pleasant things. You can prepare a surprise in advance, or come up with something interesting in the day, the main thing — to please your second half.

LeMonade made a list of a few ideas for gifts on Valentine’s day.

1. Cards, hand-made

Let’s start with the simple, but pleasant and heartwarming. Any Valentine’s day card made with your own hands, at times more valuable than normal purchase cards. Make it a rule to make Valentines for loved ones with his hands and then on this day you’ll get even more positive emotions.

Photo: unsplash.com

2. Gift set, compiled under favorite

Buy a pretty box and fill it with many small things related to your feelings for each other. It can be some memorable photos, CD with a selection of songs associated with your love, book your shared favorite author, and so on.

3. A subscription for a joint visit

This can be a Spa for relaxation with each other, sports courses for those who prefer extreme sports or any activity that you’ve always wanted to do together, but kept postponing it for later. So use this opportunity now.

Photo: unsplash.com

4. Tickets for the concert of your favorite artist

The concert may not be soon, but the fact that you give native people the opportunity to listen to his favorite performer will bring your spouse a lot of fun and once again show the strength of your attentiveness to his interests.

5. Quest with their hands

For puzzle lovers can arrange a romantic quest, with the main gift in the form of you. A kind of quiz can be done even in your apartment. Jobs can be humorous, but the issues associated with your relationship or knowledge of each other’s interests.