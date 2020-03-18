What to see in quarantine: the top 5 movies that predicted the current pandemic (video)

Pandemic COVID-19 seem to take a long time. Tuesday, March 17, German Institute of Robert Koch, who specializiruetsya on the study of infectious diseases, gave a disappointing forecast — the pandemic may last about two years. Similar Outlook outlined and British doctors. They say 18 months…

It is difficult to say today how long the tough measures imposed by the authorities of different countries, including Ukraine. Millions of people are forced to make social activity virtually to zero. They are forced to sit at home and go out only if absolutely necessary. In such circumstances, the person need to take.

Movie and TV series — a proven and beloved pastime. So we want to offer five of the most interesting and original films, the authors of which attempted at various times to predict how people will behave and the authorities in a situation similar to the current pandemic.

The huge interest in the film, Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion”, which was released in the fall of 2011, “FACTS” already wrote. This movie, perhaps rightfully take first place in our current list. Match with the current reality existing in Contagion, really amazing.

The second place claims the film “Epidemic” of Wolfgang Petersen. The main roles in the film in 1995 was played by Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman, Donald Sutherland, Rene Russo, Kevin spacey. Quarantined is the city of cedar Creek, California. Here an outbreak of deadly disease caused by an unknown virus. The task of scientists is to find the source of infection and to promptly life-saving vaccine.

“Epidemic” as “Infection”, gives the answer to how did the killer virus. This mutant, which had first infected the animals and then, breaking the species barrier, transferred to the person. Only in the film Petersen: it did not start in China, and in Africa. From there the contraband delivered in the United States infected monkey.

“Epidemic” affects another important and alarming aspect. There are always those who seek to use the new virus to create biological weapons of mass destruction. And very scary when these people are in positions of authority.

We will add that shooting “Epidemic” at a cost of $ 50 million. Box office receipts worldwide amounted to 189,9 million dollars.

Hollywood Director M. night Shyamalan (“the Sixth sense”) is a supporter of other theory of the emergence of dangerous human viruses. I must say that his views are quite popular in society. Their essence lies in the fact that our world is ruled by the law of self-preservation. Man’s activities are causing enormous damage to the environment. Nature refers to our species as dangerous for the preservation and existence of the whole ecosystem of the Earth. And periodically takes a brutal but justified from this point of view measures.

In 2008 in rolling out the Shyamalan movie “Phenomenon” with mark Wahlberg in the lead role. And this is the third in our list.

On the territory of the United States suddenly a wave of mass suicides. It soon becomes clear that the danger to humans lies in the very air. Apparently, in an atmosphere infected with a virus or something like that, that makes people mad and makes to die. People panicked flock to places they feel safe. Authorities say about a terrorist attack that used an unknown biological weapon. The film’s protagonist, a school teacher, meets with a specialist on the garden plants, who claims that the trees and bushes have started to provide the atmosphere of a toxic substance. Plants included self-defense mechanism…

Proponents of the theory, which believes Shyamalan, pay attention to the fact that with the introduction of strict quarantine in China in many major cities of the country the air has become much cleaner. The same situation is observed in Italy. For example, in Venice not only have cleared the air, but the water in the canals.

Shooting “Phenomenon” at a cost of $ 48 million. In world hire the film has collected 163,4 million dollars.

In 1969, the famous American writer Michael Crichton published a novel “the Andromeda Strain. The book immediately became a bestseller. The first film adaptation appeared in 1971. It was directed by Robert wise. The second time the book was filmed in 2008 for television. Was produced by famous film Directors Tony Scott and Ridley Scott. It was directed by Mikael Salomon. The old and the new versions differ from each other. Salomon allowed themselves considerable liberty in dealing with the book. You decide which of the film adaptations to watch (or compare both). In our list of”the Andromeda Strain in fourth place.

Creighton put forward the theory that the deadly viruses come to Earth from space. One American military satellite with samples of microorganisms of decay and falls to the Ground. This happens in the town of Piedmont, Arizona. The incident with the satellite leads to a tragic outcome — the death of all the locals except for the newborn and the old man. Around Piedmont is immediately created quarantine area. In order to unravel the mystery of mass death, the U.S. government collected a group of top scientists. Meanwhile, an unknown virus continues to kill patrolling the airspace over the closed zone fighter suffers a catastrophe. Military give scientists four days…

Fifth place in the list of “FACTS” given to the film “12 monkeys” by Terry Gilliam. The picture was published in 1995 and collected 168,8 million dollars in world hire and the cost of shooting in the amount of us $ 29.5 million. Starring Bruce Willis, brad pitt, Madeline Stowe, David Morse, Christopher Plummer.

By 2035, incurable virus killed 5 billion people on the planet. The survivors are forced to live in underground shelters. On the surface everything is dead. Scientists have discovered the secret of time travel. Decided to send in a person’s past, which should prevent the beginning of a deadly pandemic. According to the authorities, it provoked the activities of the group “Army of the 12 monkeys”. Its members were opposed to conducting experiments on animals, and once defeated the secret lab. In 1996 sent to serve long term sentences criminal. However, time machine is far from perfect.

This film will surely appeal to supporters of the theory according to which such COVID-19, viruses appear as the result of secret experiments. And leads to pandemics or accidental spillage or sabotage.

