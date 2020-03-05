What to watch for the holidays: top 10 romantic movies

Photo: rtve.es

Holiday weekend — perfect time to relax in the company of a quality art cinema.

Work-free days can be anything: walking, Hiking, shopping, amusement Park or the movies. But if you just want to relax at home, movies can easily arrange at home.

LeMonade has compiled a list of films which are most suitable for a single or joint stay in a holiday weekend.

1. Titanic

11 awards “Oscar”, the world glory and the eternal love story of Jack and Rose, who find each other on Board the “unsinkable” Titanic. The perfect movie for the weekend, which will appeal to everyone.

2. Boyfriend from the future

The main character Tim has a secret: all the men in his family have the ability to travel through time and even to fix it. Tim feels himself practically a superhero, because now he is so much to do and change. However, with this ability you have to be very careful…

3. Carol

The tape of the meeting of two lonely people — a young and modest saleswoman from the toy store Teresa who is tired of obsessive relationship with her boyfriend, and representatives of elite Manhattan society Carol, eager to divorce her husband and bored with the again find happiness.

4. It

The film with a fantastic story, “She” is recognized as the best film of 2013 according to the National Council of film critics USA. The story tells about a lonely writer Theodore who buys a new technical development, designed to fulfill any wish of its owner. Shortly after purchase, between Theodore and the operating system occurs novel.

5. Paris, I love you

Moving film, consisting of eighteen stories about love, each of which takes place in Paris. The highlight of the project is that each novel its: Director, writer and actors.

6. My boyfriend — psycho

For beating his wife’s lover the main character Peter spent in a mental hospital a few months that went in his favor. The man now intends to return to his wife, but she got a restraining order, which Peter can’t speak or see each other. Then the hero decides to write a sincere letter to the wife and pass it through someone else. But who will dare to do this for the unstable man, recently released from the hospital?

7. 500 days of summer

The film tells the story of Tom Hanson (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) for 500 days starting from the day when his office comes to work with summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel). Summer did not immediately notice Tom’s, while the young man from the first second feels that this meeting is a foregone destiny.

8. La-La-Land

Romantic drama-musical “La La Land” — the winner of six awards “Oscar” and a multitude of international awards. The film is about a young dreamer Sebastian, and MIA, who for the sake of conquering Hollywood sacrifice their love to each other.

9. One day

She dreamed of becoming a writer, he is to conquer the world. After a night spent together, they decided to remain friends. Now, in honor of his acquaintance, the young people meet once a year — in day of their acquaintance. It will be many years before they will understand what you really want from this relationship.

10. Education of the senses

Jenny 16 years old, she is able student, dreaming of Oxford. However, after meeting with stylish handsome David, education ceases to seem Jenny binding point of the life of the program.