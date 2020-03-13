What tv series binger solo or with friends in 2020 ?

Share on Facebook

With the closure of schools and universities, students will spend their time watching series, check out our top of time !

Each new year has a lot of tv series that we are excited to look at. In addition to the new releases, this is also the time of the resumption of new episodes of our favorite series.

It must be said that tv series are a pleasure very much appreciated by the majority of students. And there’s something for all tastes : fiction, horror, horror, action, thriller and romance… This is not lack of choice and the tv treats us every day.

Whether you’re on the lookout for new stories to follow or train to wait for the new season of your favorite series, the top 6 series to follow on tv you will also be surely useful.

Plus belle la vie Season 16

Plus belle la vie is a series that rocked our lives for 16 years now. It began in 2004. Force is to admit that it still has its public, because it is in its 16th season now !

Moreover, we can now think of it as a classic. In the same way that some soap operas americans who are on track to have no end !

As a reminder, the series Plus belle la vie chronicles the daily lives of the inhabitants of the district dummy of the Mistral in Marseille. Each episode lasts 25 minutes, during which you can devour at the same time stories of love, drama, and police investigations.

With this mixture of genres, it is not surprising that the series has managed to keep its fans in suspense !

Moreover, for most fans, know that there are sites of fans of the series. They allow other fans to discover all the information and news ahead of a More beautiful life. And, in particular, information unpublished about actors, filming, etc

Please do not hesitate to consult them to track changes in your favorite series. Those who are not afraid of the spoilers and who are eager to discover the following episodes , or to be teasés about the new plots will go there for a walk.

H24 season 1

H24 figure among the fictions that he will have to watch on tv in 2020. It is a French series which takes place in the hospital environment and that will delight also the fans of the genre.

The story will remain centered on the life of 4 nurses who officiate all hospital emergency room Fleming in Paris.

This series will be a mix of intrigue and medical personal to our heroes. And they also have each a story to tell… And secrets to reveal.

The series started to be broadcast on a French channel well known. But it is not too late to take the train and the view.

Lucifer Season 5

Series US won’t be left out this year. And among them are those who have a fan-base strong in France. Lucifer, a series that immerses us in the daily life of a fallen angel, the Lord of the underworld himself, is a part of it.

Our hero, who has abandoned his first vocation to become a manager of a nightclub in Los Angeles, will have his fate then already well down switch even more when he met the inspector of police Chloe Decker.

The duo is forming a team of unusual but very endearing.

This season 5 will see the return of 2 iconic characters that have long been absent from the lives of the protagonists and, especially, the emergence of the father of Lucifer : God… it is what it is !

The 5th season will be divided into 2 parts and consists of 16 episodes that will be aired soon on 2 channels on tv and on Netflix.

Note that will delight fans : if at the beginning the production had announced the end of the series on this season, it would seem that this is no longer the case. The streaming platform would have decided to do a 6th season.

Bracelets red season 3

Bracelets red is a series hospital, which tells the story of the patients treated at the breast care centre. This is more of a band of teenagers who make friends in this environment. And who are all struggling against disease.

The name of the band, Bracelets red, is a reference to the bracelets that they wear before every operation.

It is part of the series that have created the surprise in his first season and has captured the hearts of viewers since then.

Season 3 sign a new chapter in the life of the actors. Some of them will then leave the walls of the centre. Their friendship will survive does it ? How will this return to reality ?

These are all storylines that will keep fans of the series in suspense. His broadcast began on 9 march 2020 , and the season will have 8 episodes.

Profiling season 10

Success series, Profiling tells the story of a psych clinician called Chloe Saint-Laurent. She works as a criminologist. And she teamed up with the commander Mathieu Pérac. And they all lead to the two of the investigations on cases of murder.

During this 10th season, the captain Rocher will meet Elisa Bergman. A suspect, whose next explosive has also equalled only by his talent for deduction. And yet, she claims not to be psy !

The story will then focus on the changes brought about by the meeting of the free electron to the team.

Profiling season 10 will be aired from 13 march 2020, and will total 8 episodes. This is one of the series that we advise you of the closure of facs and also schools.

Validated

Fans of rap and hip-hop culture will enjoy surely the series is Validated. It will also be broadcast first on our screens on 20 march 2020.

It is a prod original of Canal + and of the work of Franck Gastambide. This is not his first try.

We will follow the journey of a young rapper who has talent to spare, and his 2 childhood friends. The day when the first will be “validated” by a big size in the middle of the rap. It will also be seen that this alliance moves soon in a fierce rivalry.

The series remains scheduled for 10 episodes, 30 minutes each. It promises the presence of numerous guests as the stars of French rap. They will play their own roles.

The story of the young prodigy Hatikwe dive into the inner workings of the industry of rap music in France. It is also part of the series to follow very closely !