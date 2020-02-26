What will be the continuation of the “Train to Busan”

Acclaimed Korean zombie shooter “Train to Busan” 2016 release, will get a sequel. The project was directed by Yeon sung-Ho told the publication Screen Daily, which will be discussed in the new film.

According to him, the upcoming film will not be a direct sequel, just its events will unfold in the same universe in which the action takes place on the “Train to Busan”. The film’s plot is called “the Peninsula” will unfold on the Korean Peninsula four years after the outbreak of the zombie epidemic. The protagonist of the story — soldier named Jeong Seok, who during the chaos of a zombie attack fled across the border, but now have to go back home where there were other survivors.

“Peninsula” should be released on August 12. Recall that the production is also the American remake of “Train to Busan”, but its release date is unknown.