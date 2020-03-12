What will happen in the capital over the next three weeks

In Kiev from March 12 to impose restrictive measures in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In particular, in the capital, suspended the educational process in educational institutions of all types and forms of ownership, the operation of theaters, cinemas and concert institutions.

It is reported by the KSCA.

Regarding suspension of the educational process, we are talking about the institutions of secondary, preschool, extracurricular, and professional (vocational) education of all types and forms of ownership and institutions of higher education.

Metropolitan educational institutions should organize distance learning.

“In order not to disrupt the timing of delivery trial UPE, it is necessary to make adjustments in the curricula of educational programs of educational institutions. The same applies to special schools where there was planned sporting and creative activities, and higher educational institutions”, – said the first Deputy Chairman of the KSCA Nicholas Poworoznik.

Also on March 12 the Department of culture of KGGA imposes restrictions on the holding of mass events.

“Temporarily stopping the work of cultural institutions, namely, theatres, cinemas and concert institutions in the capital”, – commented the Director of the Department of culture Diana Popova.

In addition, will stop their work of art educational establishments subordinated to the Department of culture.

At the same time, the entire Metropolitan public transport for the period of the introduction of the city limits and preventive measures will work in a usual mode. Disinfection rolling stock carry out daily, said in KCSA.

Also limited to sporting events; suspended work entertainment centers; suspends work of entertainment areas in shopping malls; restricted to mass events (over 60 people), to participate in the events only allow persons undergoing thermometry; you are not allowed to work employees of enterprises and institutions of the city of Kiev with signs of infectious disease.

Restrictions in the capital will operate from 00:00 on March 12 until March 31.