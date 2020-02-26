WhatsApp: 500 000 private conversations are to be found on Google !

Distrust for the users of WhatsApp ! In fact, we have just discovered that nearly 500 000 discussions were accessible on Google !

The chat service WhatsApp would not be so on that… indeed, Google and Yahoo display private messages !

This surely is the biggest the nightmare of internet users these days. Imagine you have your private data, discussions,photos, visible to the eyes of all. terrifying isn’t it ? Well this is what happened to thousands of people. In fact, search engines such as Google or Yahoo have, in fact, links WhatsApp truncated. And with a targeted search and they may have access to the private lives of strangers.

Last week, Google sent links to the discussion of more than 470 000 groups WhatsApp. A link through which one could access, for example, to political parties. This is for example the case of Europe Ecology the greens. Users could then have access to the numbers of the members of the party !

Every private message feel using WhatsApp is secured with end-to-end encryption by default. Encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the info you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals. 6/10 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) February 12, 2020

Bug WhatsApp: who is To blame ?

In the Face of this terrible bug, WhatsApp and Google have decided to react. Both have declined in their responsibility. First of all, the engine Google via a tweet from a representative. “Search engines such as Google index all the pages of the open Web. This is what happens in the case mentioned. These pages are treated as any site with a public URL “. The motors can attach the links.

As to WhatsApp, the platform declares: “The directors of group WhatsApp can generate an invitation link that can be shared. In order to allow any user to join the group “. The spokesperson continues: “The links that the users want to privately share with people they know and in whom they have confidence, should not be on a website accessible to the public.” We hope that they will so quickly this bug in load. For that users will have their data.