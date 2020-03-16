WhatsApp will add the function for automatically deleting messages

New update WhatsApp messenger will allow you to enable automatic deletion of messages. This feature is available in beta version of the application WhatsApp 2.20.83 and 2.20.84.

Previously, users have been able to configure automatic deletion of messages only in group conversations. Now you can include it in chat.

The user will be able to choose the retention period from one hour to a year. When you activate this setting, the indicator of time of sending the message will include a small icon as a clock. In addition, this function can be canceled. In the near future this option will be available not only in beta, and will be available for all users of WhatsApp messenger, informs BAGNET.