When doctors expect the peak of the epidemic

Experts expect the peak of the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Ukraine in early may.

This was stated on air of one of Ukrainian TV channels immunologist, pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate Professor of pediatric infectious diseases and pediatric immunology NMAPE them. After P. L. Shupyk, Fedor Lapiy.

“It is my prediction, but I know about the same thing my colleagues say that this will be the end of April – beginning of may for Ukraine”, – he said.

According to the doctor, in Ukraine, an increasing number of people infected with coronavirus and to avoid this will fail. The task of the Ukrainian medical institutions in this period must be prevention, so at the peak of the disease hospitalization was required as a smaller number of patients.

“About 5% of the total number infected require intensive care stay in the intensive care unit and ventilator,” added infectious disease physician, Fedor Lapiy.