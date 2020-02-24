“When will it end?!”: Elizabeth II was shocked by the reaction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on her…

The Royal court is shocked by the reaction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the decision of Her Majesty to forbid them the use of the brand Royal Sussex. The word Royal means the “Royal”, and Megan and Harry are going to soon fully refuse to perform Royal duties. So such a naming would be inappropriate.

After reporting this, Harry, and Megan published on its website a statement that a biographer of Prince Charles, Tom Bauer called the “giver of evil rage”. In particular, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that neither the Queen nor the government have no legal rights to the word “Royal” and can’t stop to use it abroad.

In addition, Recalling that Harry remains a person of Royal blood by right of birth, they complained that they are treated as other relatives of Her Majesty. “Although there are precedents for other titled members of the Royal family was looking for a job outside the institution of the monarchy, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are assigned a 12-month probation” — wrote the couple, having in mind first of all princesses Eugene and Beatrice.

The couple also “kicked” Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Harry and Megan wrote that withdrew its application for registration of the brand Royal Sussex, although it was filed as a “protective measures” — “the same standard“used by William and Kate when creating his Foundation The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The statement of Casekow, composed in a rather hostile tone, as they say insiders, deeply wounded the Queen, who went for them to make serious concessions. According to the publication of Vanity Fair, Elizabeth wants nothing more than to hear about “Magnit” unwilling to discuss it and wants to get it all over with — because this situation damages the reputation of the monarchy.

The assistants of the Queen, however, not especially surprised by this situation. And I think that Harry and Megan hurt their own public image.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

