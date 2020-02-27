Where to go in Kiev from 28 February to 5 March

Concert. Photo: unsplash.com

We offer options for every day of the week. You just have to choose and to enjoy leisure time in the company of with the people you love.

Friday, February 28

Sergey Mikhalok and group DREZDEN

Bel Etage, 19:00

DREZDEN is a solo project of Sergey Mikhalok, which he opens to all fans another side of his creativity. DREZDEN is the eclectic fusion “The Cure”, “Wolfsheim” and Alexei Cherry. According to the reviews online, after the first two concerts in Lviv and Minsk, the performance DREZDEN not like any concerts lapis 98, no BRUTTO.

Saturday, February 29

GEORGIA

Caribbean Club, 19:00

Former football player and drummer Kate tempest, the first album which has influences Missy Elliott, and post-punk – all the young British star of Georgia. At the time she almost traded his football career at sporting still could play for Arsenal Ladies. But, growing up in a musical family, Georgia chose the path that goes to and now.

Sunday, March 1

TOP 100 outstanding women of KIEV

The Restaurant Shah-Plov

Winners of the “TOP 100 outstanding women of KIEV” will enter the second large-scale national rating “TOP-100 WOMEN of UKRAINE”. The nominating Panel of the National rating of recognition of the “TOP 100 WOMEN of UKRAINE”, headed by the Expert Council of the “European Bureau for the development of the Business” consider each candidate.

All the best things

Theatre of drama and Comedy on the left Bank of the Dnieper, 19:00

The performance is based on a play “Every brilliant thing,” Duncan Macmillan, contemporary British playwright and Director, well known in Europe. Interestingly, McMillan has created it together with his teversham, British comedian John Donahoe, has developed this text in a familiar genre stand-and was a resounding success.

Retro show “Age of Jazz”

Caribbean Club, 19:00

Under the live performance of authentic music and the latest dances of the time guests will plunge into the atmosphere of the clubs of new York and Chicago, 20-40 years of the last century. Jazz Band and dance band Shiny Stokings Chorus Line takes you into the roaring 20s. In the basement Speak Easy establishment you want to drink “tea”, enjoying the frivolous Charleston hot jazz Fletcher Henderson and fats Waller.

Monday, March 2

Shark

Youth theater at the limes, 20:00

He is a respected and successful University Professor, She a student may not take discipline. He undertakes to help her, unaware that it will change his entire life.

Tuesday, March 3

Adventure Gromki in the winter forest

Planetarium, 15:00

You travel with Krumkol in forest where you can see the Northern lights, flight of the astroid and the beautiful constellations in the winter sky. And after this walk we will find a new adventure and a Space quiz.

Wednesday, March 4

KAZKA

Sports Palace, 19:00

KAZKA – a true musical phenomenon, the first Ukrainian band that was in the TOP 10 GlobalShazam. The song “Cry” entered the TOP 20 best songs of Ukraine for the past 20 years and was recognized as the best song in more than 10 countries of Eastern Europe, which to date has been viewed over 400 000 000, became the absolute champion among the Ukrainian artists according to number of views and ranked in the TOP 100 of the best clips of the world on YouTube.

Thursday, March 5

Caribbean Jazz Dinner Show: Freedom Jazz

Caribbean Club, 19:00

You every night and will solid Bond girls James bond will be three! No wonder new program called Sax Live Show “Bang Bang”! Now, pour the vodka and Martini mix, but do not stir, and enjoy the intoxicating rhythms of jazz! Charismatic performance, unique vocals, and subtle humor — and you are already in love on the ears. After all, James bond in this night can feel everyone in the audience.