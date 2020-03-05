Where to go in Kiev from 6 to 12 March

Concert. Photo: pixabay.com

New week — new possibilities. If you do not know that in the coming days, you will have many interesting activities, then get ready.

LeMonade offers you an alternative to walking for the next week.

Friday, March 6

Sukhishvili (ballet)

Palace Ukraine

Gain the power of positivity, the joy of giving! “Eighth wonder of the world”, “storm on the stage”, so call this incendiary band. 100 dancers and 2,500 costumes, an amazing orchestra of unique instruments, unique atmosphere and exceptional Georgian energy. Their performances are constantly waiting for millions of viewers around the world. Their dance is defying the laws of gravity.

Saturday, March 7

The Beatles Tribute Liverpool Legends

Caribbean Club, 19:00

The world-famous band Liverpool Legends, founded the sister of George Harrison — Louise Harrison’s first performance in Ukraine. Liverpool Legends will bring the program “The Greatest Hits” covering the entire history of the greatest groups of all time — The Beatles.

Sunday, March 8

Pianoboy

Sports Palace, 19:00

The concert will take place accompanied by a Symphony orchestra and will be dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the group. On stage for the first time can be heard live new album “HSTAR” and see the show, specially created for this event.

Monday, March 9

Illusion

Theatre of drama and Comedy on the left Bank of the Dnieper, 19:00

Just imagine, live two pairs of spouses, happy-pischasova, and when life comes to an end, it becomes clear that their happiness was only an illusion. Can you resist love? It is possible for love to betray the friendship? What to do if you love the wife of your friend? To ask there is nobody, except myself, but love will find all the answers…

Tuesday, March 10

Garou

Palace Ukraine, 19:00

Garou is one of the most brilliant and charismatic representatives of the French-speaking world of the last twenty years. He is the recipient of a record number of awards, including gold and platinum discs.

Wednesday, March 11

Dimash Kudaibergen

Sports Palace, 19:00

Incredible show, sound and light, the songs recognized by the world, and the incredible experience of the show-all of this is not to be missed! Musical event of the year will happen very soon! No wonder Dimash Kudaibergen received the title of “Most popular Asian singer” by the Top Chinese Music Awards and “Best foreign singer” according to MTV.

Thursday, March 12

“JE T’AIME”

Artistic and concert center. Ivan Kozlovsky, 19:00

when a person falls in love, sings his very soul. And probably nothing is more inspiring to singing and music, like love itself. You will have an unforgettable evening melodies of love performed by the soloist of the National academic theatre of operetta Love Dobronozhenko. The concert will feature the most famous Ukrainian and world hits dedicated to Love.