Where to watch Habib – Ferguson: schedule of broadcasts of UFC 249

Champion Absolute fighting championship (UFC) lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) on Saturday, April 18, will defend the title against Tony El cucuy Ferguson (25-3).

Habib – Ferguson

The main bout of the UFC 249 will be held in new York in the arena “Barclays center”.

The fight Khabib Nurmagomedov — Tony Ferguson live show channel REN-TV. Video stream of the tournament will begin on the night of April 19 and starts at 01:15 on the Kiev time. Start fights of the main card is tentatively scheduled at 05:00 am April 19.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
