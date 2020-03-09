Where to watch Habib – Ferguson: schedule of broadcasts of UFC 249

Champion Absolute fighting championship (UFC) lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) on Saturday, April 18, will defend the title against Tony El cucuy Ferguson (25-3).

Habib – Ferguson

The main bout of the UFC 249 will be held in new York in the arena “Barclays center”.

The fight Khabib Nurmagomedov — Tony Ferguson live show channel REN-TV. Video stream of the tournament will begin on the night of April 19 and starts at 01:15 on the Kiev time. Start fights of the main card is tentatively scheduled at 05:00 am April 19.

Be the first to know when Surkis sell “Dynamo” we have a Telegram!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov