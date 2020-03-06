Where to watch online “Alexandria” — “Dinamo”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 22nd round of the Premier League

Saturday, March 7, the matches in Poltava, Chernihiv and Alexandria will start the program 22-go round of the championship of Ukraine on football, which concludes the first part of the competition in the Premier League. “Shakhtar” continues performances in the Europa League, Zorya, “Dynamo”, “Desna” and “Alexandria” is already guaranteed a place in the top six. But the last winning ticket will get “Spikes” or “Mariupol”.

It just so happened that “Alexandria” and “Dinamo” in the next five days will play each other twice: first in the Premier League, and on 11 March on the capital’s “Olympic” in the quarterfinal of the Cup of Ukraine.

In the championship team of the regional center of Kirovograd region and the “white-blue” had previously met 22 times, the Dynamo has won 16 meetings, the Alexandrians or two, while four matches ended in a draw (goal difference 53:11 in favor of the Grand). In the first round match the players from the capital thanks to a goal by Vitaly Nikolenko beat the opponent on its field — 1:0. This time Dynamo due to injury will not play de Pena (Uruguayan, due to problems with the posterior surface of the thigh was out of action for 10–14 days), and suspended — buialskyi.

Recall that in the last round of the Premier League defeated the Alexandrians in Lviv Karpaty (4:0) and Volodymyr Sharan was named the best coach of the 21st round. As for the capital team, the Dynamo at Olimpiyskiy beat Kolos (2:0).

Bookmakers in the upcoming duel give preference to wards of Alexei Mikhailichenko. Bets on the victory of “Alexandria” is accepted with a ratio of 6.70, a draw — 4,60 on the success of “Dynamo” — 1,46.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 22 th round

March 7 (Saturday)

“Vorskla” — “Olimpik” 14:00 “Football 2”

“Desna” — “Zarya” 14:00 UNIAN

Oleksandriya — Dynamo 17:00 Futbol 2

March 8 (Sunday)

Lviv “Karpaty” 14:00 Football 1

Kolos — Shakhtar 17:00 Football 1

“Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol” 17:00 UNIAN

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 56 points;

2. Zarya — 43;

3. Dynamo — 42;

4. Desna — 39;

5. “Alexandria” — 37;

6. Kolos — 26;

7. “Mariupol” — 25;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22;

9. Lions — 19;

10. “Olympic” — 18;

11. Vorskla — 17;

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 15 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 9 — Marlos (Shakhtar); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”), taison (Shakhtar), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”); 7 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”).

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

