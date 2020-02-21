Where to watch online champion fight Berinchyk — Sarmiento: broadcast schedule

Saturday, February 22 in the SEC “Terminal” in Brovary near Kiev, the winner of the WBO International lightweight title undefeated Ukrainian Denis Berinchyk (12 wins, 7 of them by knockout), who are in last year in a serious accident, will hold the third defense of the title in a Boxing match against the champion of Argentina Hector Sarmiento (21 wins, 14 by Ko, 1 defeat).

“My current opponent is the first room at home. As you know, Argentina is a Boxing country. Sarmiento has spent more than 20 matches and 14 times knocked out opponents. Therefore, it should not be underestimated”, — said Denis Berinchik.

Denis Berinchyk and Hector Sarmiento

Perhaps nothing less than the fight, the Boxing fans are interested in what is this time Berinchyk will surprise their fans before the appearance in the ring. Because every exit is a great show. In which only the images of Denis appeared before fighting in previous years, the Gladiator and the Cossack, the criminal and the Olympic Teddy bear, a motorcycle and a horse. The Ukrainian boxer will surprise you this time?

“I recently read the scenario output Denis Berinchyk, and the first thing I said, “No.” Talked me into it. Yesterday I said: “Yes.” Very colorful, spectacular. Honestly, can not tell much, but one thing I can say: “This world I’ve ever seen”. This is a distinctive feature of Denys: the output is in the ring sometimes outrageous, sometimes daring, sometimes spectacular, this time the image does not change”, — quotes the promoter of boxer Alexander Krasucki Xsport.

Recall that Denis Berinchyk has the fourth line of the rating WBO, so a win in this confrontation one step closer native of Krasnodon of Lugansk region to the fight for the world title.

The live broadcast of the evening of Boxing in Brovary see 22 February on the TV channel “inter” in the “Big box” (beginning at 21:25).

Note that in the main undercard fight another Ukrainian Dmitry Mitrofanov will fight against Ulugbek Sobirov from Uzbekistan.

