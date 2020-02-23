Where to watch online Chelsea — Bayern: a schedule of live Champions League match

Где смотреть онлайн «Челси» — «Бавария»: расписание трансляций матча Лиги чемпионов

On Tuesday, February 25, 41-thousandth arena in London Stamford bridge hosted the first match of 1/8 final of League of Champions between English “Chelsea” and German “Bavaria”. Bookmakers have made predictions for the upcoming duel players Frank Lampard and Hans-Dieter flick.

Online broadcast Chelsea — Bayern

Bayern in the next round of the championship of Germany with the score 3:2 (Gnabry, 5, Lewandowski, 70, 88 — Sherbini, 44, Michel, 75) defeated at home on “Allianz Arena” “Paderborn” and 49 points leads the standings of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of “Leipzig” and three — “Borussia” from Dortmund. Unfortunately, the match in Munich was marred by the death on the podium 14-month-old niece striker guests Streuli Mamba.

“Chelsea” comes to the confrontation with the German champion after winning the London Derby over Tottenham Hotspur — 2:1 (Giroux, 15, Marcos Alonso, a 48 — rüdiger, 89, own goal). The success has allowed “to aristocrats” to gain a foothold in fourth place in the standings with 4 points margin from the team Jose Mourinho. At the same time, coming third Leicester ahead of Chelsea 6 points, have been eliminated from the Champions League Manchester city on 13 points, while Liverpool — 32.

Live on the territory of Ukraine for a match “Chelsea” — “Bavaria” on 25 February at 22:00 will show TV channel “Football 1”. Before the meeting (21:15) and after it will be broadcast program “a Night of Champions League”. Also live watch it live at the stadium “Stamford bridge” channel “Match!”.

