Where to watch online “Dnepr-1” — “Dinamo”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 20th round of UPL

Friday, February 27, fight in the river will start the program 20-go round of the championship of Ukraine on football. Recall that in the last round of “Dynamo” in the match in an empty stadium in injury time snatched victory from the “Vorskla” (2:1), and still aspiring to get into the top 6 “Dnepr-1”, the coaching staff, which strengthened the ex-assistant Maurizio Sarri Italian coach Luigi Nocentini, took a draw at the stadium “Karpaty” (1:1).

The upcoming game of wards of ex-Dynamo player Dmitry Mikhailenko and Alexei Mikhailichenko that will create the system VAR, the owners of the field under the terms of the lease agreement will not help belonging to the white-Blues midfielder Buleca, but another world champion U20 Supryaga will be able to resist my teammates.

Recall that in the first leg, the Dynamo defeated the guests from the Dnieper to the “Olympic” — 2:0.

And this, the bookies give undeniable preference for the Dynamo. For example, the office “Favorite Sports” bet on the victory of “Dnepr-1” takes the ratio of 12.00, the draw to 7.00 on the success of Kyiv — 1,21.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 20-th round

28 February (Friday)

“Dnepr-1” — “Dynamo” 19:00 “2+2”

29 Feb (Saturday)

Lviv — Oleksandriya 14:00 Futbol 2

“Desna” — “Mariupol” 14:00 UNIAN

“Kolos” — “Karpaty” 17:00 “Football 2”

March 1 (Sunday)

“Dawn” — “Olimpik” 14:00 UNIAN

Vorskla — Shakhtar 17:00 Football 1

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 53 points;

2. Dynamo 39;

3. Zarya — 37;

4. Desna — 33;

5. Oleksandriya — 33;

6. Kolos — 23;

7. Mariupol — 22;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 19;

9. “Olympic” — 18;

10. Lviv — 18;

11. “Vorskla” — 14;

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Alexander Filippov (Desna); 8 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), Marlos (Shakhtar); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov, Benjamin of Verbic (both “Dynamo”).

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter