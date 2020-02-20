Where to watch online Dynamo — Vorskla: schedule of translations of matches of the 19th round of the Premier League

On Saturday, February 22, fights in Mariupol and Kiev will resume battle in the championship of Ukraine on football.

Note that the meeting between Dynamo Kyiv and Vorskla Poltava will be held at the Olimpiyskiy and arena of the “white-blue” named after Valeriy Lobanovskiy. The reason is that for the manifestation of Dynamo fans of racism during a Premier League match with Shakhtar, the capital club has one home game in the Premier League in an empty stadium.

To match charges, Alexei Mikhailichenko, who completed the training camp in Turkey with a victory over the team from Tbilisi, Poltava, journalists and employees of the clubs, will be present only children under 14 years of football schools accompanied by their coaches or teachers.

Note that for mentor Poltava Yurii Maksimov this is the first time in the Chapter of “Vorskla” against their former teammates. The last six meetings in the Premier League, the Dynamo won the “white-green” with a total score of 14:1, in particular, defeating the then wards of Vitaliy Kosovo in the first round in Poltava — 5:0.

The bookies in the upcoming game little doubt in the victory of wards of Alex Mickle. In particular, the office “Favorite Sport” takes bets on the success of “Dynamo” with a factor of 1.13, the draw — 8,80, winning “Vorskla” — 19,00.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 19-th round

February 22 (Saturday)

Mariupol — Zorya 14:00 Futbol 2

Dynamo — Vorskla 17:00 “2+2”

February 23 (Sunday)

“Karpaty” — “Dnepr-1” 14:00 UNIAN

“Alexandria” — “The Ear” 14:00 Football 1

“Shakhtar” — “Desna” 17:00 Football 1

Marseille — Lviv 19:30 Football 1

The standings after the first half of the season:

1. “Shakhtar” — 50 points;

2. Dynamo — 36;

3. Zarya — 34;

4. Desna — 33;

5. Oleksandriya — 33;

6. Mariupol — 22;

7. Kolos — 20;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 18;

9. “Olympic” — 18;

10. Lviv — 15;

11. “Vorskla” — 14;

12. Karpaty — 11.

Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 9 — Alexander Filippov (Desna), Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 8 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), Marlos (Shakhtar); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (Dynamo); 6 — Benjamin, Verbic (“Dynamo”); 5 — Nazar Rusin, Vladlen Yurchenko (both “dawn”), Carlos de Pena (“Dynamo”), Cyril Kovalets (Alexandria), Eugene Nazarene (Karpaty).

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter