Where to watch online Liverpool — Atletico Madrid: a schedule of live Champions League match

Wednesday, March 11, at the famous Anfield stadium will host the return match of 1/8 final of League of Champions between English “Liverpool” and Spanish “Atletiko”. Recall that in the first meeting between the sides in Madrid, the home team defeated the current Champions — 1:0.

Online stream Liverpool — Atletico Madrid

Without five minutes the champion of England “Liverpool” after a misfire at the stadium “Vicente Calderon” defeated the Premier League “West ham” without Andriy Yarmolenko (3:2) and “Bournemouth” (2:1), and also managed to end their 44-match unbeaten in the Premier League (0:3 on the field, “Watford”) and went out of the FA Cup (0:2 at the stadium “Chelsea”).

In the standings of the Premier League team of jürgen Klopp on 25 points ahead of Manchester city and 32 — Leicester (both opponents Liverpool in the game in stock).

In turn, Diego Simeone’s men in the championship of Spain after winning the “Villarreal” (3:1) played out a draw against Espanyol (1:1) and Sevilla (2:2). 11 games to go, real Madrid are in La Liga fifth, one point behind Getafe, two from Sevilla, for — 11 from the “real” and 13 from “Barcelona”.

Live match Liverpool — Atletico Madrid on the territory of Ukraine on 11 March at 22:00 will show the channel “Football 2”. And at 21:15 and after the final whistle, the audience will be able to experience “Night of the Champions League. Also live TV with “Enfield” watch channel “Match!”.

Note that 10 years ago years ago the Spanish with Diego Simeone at the head of the met Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Europa League. Beating England at the home field (1:0), Atletico Madrid in overtime in the second leg match at Anfield snatched a place in the final and later won the trophy.

In the upcoming meeting, the bookies give preference to Liverpool. For example, the office “Favorite Sport” a chance to win guys Klopp in the main time estimates a factor of 1.57, the draw at 4.05, winning teams from the capital of Spain of 6.70. But with regard to win a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament, here just above the chances of atlético vs 1,85 2,00.

By the way, Liverpool has not lost at home in 25 European away games (18 wins and 7 draws). The latest defeat at Anfield Reds suffered against real Madrid 22 Oct 2014 (0:3).

Photo Getty Images

