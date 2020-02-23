Where to watch online Napoli — Barcelona: a schedule of live Champions League match

On Tuesday, February 25, in Naples at the stadium “San Paolo” that can accommodate 55 thousand spectators, will host the first match of 1/8 finals of the Champions League between the Italian “Napoli” and Catalan “Barcelona”. The match will start at 22:00 Kyiv time.

Neapolitans, despite the raging in Italy coronavirus, in connection with the cancelled League matches, your match of the series And still played Friday, beating the exit “Brescia” — 2:1 (Insigne, 50, from the penalty spot, Ruiz, 54 — Chancellor, 26). With this victory wards Gennaro Gattuso out for the Europa League in sixth place, equal on points (36) against Milan (though when the matches of the 25th round will play all the teams, they can beat Verona and Parma).

As for Barcelona, the Catalans in the last round defeated in his field “Eibar”, and four goals were scored by Lionel Messi — 5:0 (Messi, 14, 37, 40, 87, Arthur, 89). This victory allows the “Blau-Granas” to lead the standings with 55 points, ahead of nearest pursuers real Madrid by two points. While the Argentine star of the Catalans confidently leads the race scorers, scoring 18 goals (in Karim Benzema from real Madrid, coming second in the ranking snipers, 13 punches).

Note that in connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus in Italy, which recorded more than 100 cases of infection and have died two people, all players, coaches and staff from Barcelona, who will arrive in Naples on the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League with “Napoli”, forced to undergo a procedure of measurement of body temperature. In case of detection of the heat sick will be immediately sent to the hospital.

Live on the territory of Ukraine for the match “Napoli” — “Barcelona” will show the TV channel “Football 2” (beginning at 22:00). Before the evening matches of the most prestigious club tournament in Europe (at 21:15) and after the broadcast channel “Football 1” will be the program “Night of the Champions League.” Also live watch it live at the stadium “San Paolo” channel “Match! Football 1”.

