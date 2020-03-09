Where to watch online PSG — Borussia D.: a schedule of live Champions League match

Wednesday, March 11, at the stadium “Parc des princes” in Paris will host the return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League between the French PSG and Borussia Dortmund. According to reports of the Paris police, the fight will take place without spectators because of the threat of the epidemic of the coronavirus. Recall that in the first leg in Dortmund, the home team won thanks to the double 19-year-old Norwegian Holland — 2:1.

Online stream PSG — Borussia (Dortmund)

After the defeat in Dortmund the team of Thomas Tuchel won the championship of France “Bordeaux” (4:3) and “Dijon” (4:0), the more extended his lead in the table (the Parisians ahead of the second Marseille on 12 points and have one game in hand) and reached the final of the national Cup, defeating in the “Lyon” (5:1).

As for Dortmund, the team Lucien favr won three consecutive Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen (2:0), “Freiburg” (1:0) and VfL Borussia (2:1) and came in second place in the table behind leaders Bayern on four points.

In the live broadcast of the match PSG — Borussia (Dortmund) on the territory of Ukraine on 11 March (beginning at 22:00) will show the TV channel “Football 1”. Starting at 21:15 and after the final whistle, the audience can see the program “Night of the Champions League.” Also live TV with “Enfield” watch channel “Match! Football.”

In the upcoming meeting bookmakers see the favorite PSG. For example, the office “Favorite Sport” the chances to win of Tuhelj in the main time estimates a coefficient of 1.80, for a draw — 4,20, winning wards favr — 4,20. On the way out in the quarterfinals higher the chances of Borussia Dortmund — against of 2.00 and 1.85.

Photo Getty Images

