Where to watch online real Madrid — FC Barcelona: the broadcasting schedule of “El Clasico”

Sunday, March 1, at the famous arena “Santiago Bernabeu” in the framework of the 26th round of the championship of Spain will be one of the most significant clashes in world football — match “real” — “Barcelona”.

Online stream real Madrid — FC Barcelona

Ironically, just before the face-to-face duel with his most bitter rivals Royal club lost in the championship of Spain Levante (0:1) and missed the “Bars” in the first place in the standings (the team of Zinedine Zidane behind the Catalans two points).

In addition, in the middle of the week the sides have met in the first knockout stage of the Champions League. Barcelona playing out a game duel in the minority, took a draw at the stadium “Napoli” (1:1).

In turn, “real”, also concluding the meeting with ten men, in front of their fans conceded “Manchester city” (1:2).

The live broadcast of “El Clasico” on the territory of Ukraine watch on March 1 at 22:00 on TV “Football 2”. Also live match at the “Santiago Bernabeu” will broadcast channel “Match! Football 1”.

Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting prefer the team of Zinedine Zidane, which due to a crack in the foot will not help star rookie’s Belgian midfielder Eden hazard. For example, the authoritative office William Hill accepts bets on the victory of the Royal club with a factor of 2.25, for a draw 3,60, winning a Barca — 3,10.

Photo Getty Images

