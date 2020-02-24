Where to watch online real Madrid — Manchester city: the schedule of live Champions League match

Wednesday, February 26, at the stadium “Santiago Bernabeu” in Madrid will be the first match of 1/8 final of League of Champions between Spanish “real” and still current champion of England “Manchester city”, color which protects the football team of Ukraine Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Online stream real Madrid — Manchester city

Last weekend the team of Zinedine Zidane in the framework of La Liga lost to Levante (0:1), having the first four months of defeat in the tournament. Before the battle with “Barcelona” (March 1 on “Santiago Bernabeu”) “real” missed the Catalans into first place in the tournament table of the championship of Spain (two points for the lag). In addition, a 13-time winner of the Champions Cup for a long time lost for the injured Belgian new boy Eden hazard (the midfielder cracked his right leg two months without football).

Match highlights of the match Levante — real Madrid see this link.

Manchester city will stay in the Spanish capital after an away victory in the Premier League over the “Lester” — 1:0 (Gabriel BOM Jesus, 80). This success allowed the team of Josep Guardiola, two seasons removed from European competition, to gain a foothold on the second position in the table of the championship of England (7 points of advantage over the “Lester” and 19 points behind Liverpool, who still have a game in hand).

Live on the territory of Ukraine the match real Madrid — Manchester city 26 Feb at 22:00 will show the channel “Football 2”. Before the game (21:15) after graduation will be broadcast program “a Night of Champions League”. Also live watch it live at the stadium “Santiago Bernabeu” on the channel “Match!”.

The bookies in the first confrontation of the players Zinedine Zidane and Josep Guardiola’s give a tiny preference to guests with Albion. For example, the office “Favorite Sports” bet on the victory of real Madrid takes a ratio of 2.81, the peaceful outcome of 3.70, to win “Teams” — 2,35.

