Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “Alexandria”: the schedule of broadcasts of the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup

Wednesday, March 11, in Uzhgorod for Uzhgorod, Sumy and Kiev will be held the matches of ¼ final of Ukrainian Cup. At the capital’s “Olympic” for the second time in the past five days in full-time duel will meet “Dynamo” and “Alexandria” (in the match against FC Dynamo defeated the team of Vladimir Sharan on its field — 3:1).

In previous years lots twice drove rivals to the Cup path. And if in 2016 the team from the Kirovograd region Kiev knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals (1:1 in Kiev and 1:0 in Alexandria), then in 2017 “Dynamo” in the 1/8 finals dejalo opponent at the Nika stadium in extra time — 3:2.

This time the bookmakers prefer the “Dynamo”. For example, the office “Favorite Sports” bet on the victory of Kiev in the main time take with a coefficient of 1.37, the draw — 5,10 on the success of 7.90.

Live Cup meeting “Dinamo” — “Alexandria” on 11 March at 19:30 will show the channel “2+2”.

In other pairs permit the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup on March 11 will challenge the “Meany” — “Ingulets” from Petrovo (15:00), “Alliance” (Linden Valley) — Mariupol (18:00, the Yubileiny stadium in Sumy), and on 12 March — Desna — Karpaty (19:00; watch the live broadcast on channel UNIAN).

We will remind that at the previous stage of the competition, Dynamo Kiev knocked out of the Cup holders Shakhtar Donetsk.

Photo of FC "Dynamo"



