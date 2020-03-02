Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “the ear”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 21st round of the Premier League

Tuesday, March 3, at the capital’s Olympic match between Kiev “Dynamo” and “Ear” of the Kiev region starts the program of the 21st round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Recall that the full-match opponents in the first round ended with a scandalous win of the team (4:0).

After the resumption of the competition in the Premier League “Dynamo” in the match without spectators snatched victory from the “Vorskla” (2:1) and sensationally lost on the field “Dnepr-1” (1:3), having lost second place in the standings. As for the team from Kovalivka applying for a place in the top six of the Premier League newcomers have won both the February bouts: with the same score 2:1 beat “Alexandria” and “Karpaty”.

In the upcoming game “it is white-blue” due to suspension will not help the midfielder and the player Buyalsky defense Mikolenko. As for the “Ear” that Kostyshin will not be able to count on the author of two goals in gate “Alexandria” Docile (suspension and conditions of the lease agreement).

The bookies in the upcoming game prefer ward Mickle. For example, the office “Favorite Sports” betting to win “Dynamo” accepts with a factor of 1.15, the draw — 8,10, the success of “Ear” — 17,00.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 21-th round

March 3 (Tuesday)

“Dynamo” — “The Ear” 19:30 “2+2”

March 4 (Wednesday)

Mariupol — Vorskla 14:00 Futbol 2

“Dawn” — “lions” 17:00 UNIAN

“Olimpik” — “Desna” 17:00 “Football 2”

“Shakhtar” — “Dnipro-1” 19:30 Football 1

Karpaty — FC oleksandriia 19:30 UNIAN

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 53 points;

2. Zarya — 40;

3. Dynamo 39;

4. Desna — 36;

5. Alexandria — 34;

6. Kolos — 26;

7. Mariupol — 22;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22;

9. Lions — 19;

10. “Olympic” — 18;

11. Vorskla — 17;

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 15 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 9 — Marlos (Shakhtar); 8 — Artem Besedin, he Verbic (both — Dynamo); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”).

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter