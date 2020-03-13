Where to watch online “the Dynamo” — “the gums”: the schedule of translations of matches of the 23rd round of the Premier League

Saturday, March 14, will start 23rd in a row and the first after the division of the teams in the six round of the championship of Ukraine on football. As you know, due to declared in the country of quarantine because of the threat of coronavirus all the matches of the Premier League (and youth teams) to 3 April will be held without spectators. Moreover, for example, in the game in Zaporizhia between Zorya and Shakhtar will not be able to attend even journalists (in addition to representatives of teletranslations).

Sunday, March 15, at the capital’s “Olympic” will meet the contenders for a place in the Champions League qualification Dynamo Kyiv and Chernihiv “Desna” missed the chance for the first time in the club’s history to reach the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup.

The story encounters in the Premier League has only four matches. Dynamo had won three times (including in the match of the second round in Chernigov — 1:0), and the team from Chernigov outplayed the giants in September of last year on “Olympic” (2:1).

This time the bookmakers in a duel wards of Alexei Mikhailichenko Alexander Ryabokon give the advantage to the home team. For example, the office “Favorite Sports” betting to win “Dynamo” accepts with a factor of 1.42, for a peaceful outcome to 4.85, winning “Gums” — 7,10.

Recall that the clubs who will fight for 7-12 places, yet has not lost chances to start next season in the European competitions. Teams finishing in the end of the regular season 5-8-th position in the tournament playoffs will determine one of polpredu of Ukraine in the UEFA Europa League (first 5-th place will play at home with 8-m and 6 e — 7 m, followed by the final meeting).

The Championship Of Ukraine. 23-th round

March 14 (Saturday)

Lviv “Karpaty” 14:00 “Football 2”

“Alexandria” — “The Ear” 17:00 “Football 2”

“Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol” 17:00 UNIAN

March 15 (Sunday)

Zarya — Shakhtar 14:00 UNIAN

“Dinamo” — “Desna” 17:00 “2+2”

Olimpik — Vorskla 19:30 Football 1

Standings:

1–6th place

1. “Shakhtar” — 59 points;

2. Dynamo — 45;

3. Zarya — 43;

4. Desna — 42;

5. “Alexandria” — 37;

6. Kolos — 26;

7–12th place

7. “Dnepr-1” — 25;

8. “Mariupol” — 25;

9. Lions — 20;

10. Vorskla — 20;

11. “Olympic” — 18;

12. Karpaty — 13.

Scorers: 18 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 12 — Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Marlos, taison (both — Shakhtar); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”).

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter