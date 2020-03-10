Where to watch online “Wolfsburg” — “Shakhtar”: the schedule of broadcasts of UEFA Europa League match

Thursday, March 12, at the stadium “arena Wolfsburg”, able to accommodate 26 thousand spectators, will host the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League between local “Wolfsburg” and Donetsk “Shakhtar”.

Last weekend, the team spent the next matches in national Championships. “Wolves” in his field played a scoreless draw with within the top three “Leipzig” (ward Oliver Glasner managed to extend its streak in all competitions to eight matches) with 36 points and are in seventh place in the table, trailing from reaching the sixth Schalke by one point, and VfL Borussia mönchengladbach — ten.

The Pitmen in the final round of the first stage of the Ukrainian Premier League match against prolific “Ear” tipped the scales in their favor (4:3). Team Luis Castro confidently leads the standings, ahead of their closest rivals from Dynamo Kyiv on 14 points, and forward of the Donetsk team Junior Moraes with 18 goals scored is at the top of the scoring race.

In a live broadcast Ukrainian fans will be able to follow the fight, starting from 22:00on TV channel “Football 1”. A little more than an hour before the start of the game, 20:50, and after its completion will be broadcast the program “the Road to Gdansk”, in which experts will discuss the chances of “miners” in the confrontation and the best moments of the game.

.

Photo of FC “Shakhtar”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter