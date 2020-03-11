Whether or not to trust first impression: expert advice

Photo: unsplash.com

Getting to know the person, we generally form our opinion about it, based on our past experience. Often we tend to generalize and judge based on that template.

Irina Kirichenko, the psychologist of the project “Okugenda nolp”, told of how the first impression can be wrong, and identified three main factors that affect its formation.

The advantage of us. If it seems that man is good looking, successful, achieved something in life, we avansiruem its location and positive attitude, because other qualities such a person should also be on top. But not for the fact that in the future there will be disappointments, because at first glance, a successful and wealthy man, for example, may be a miser. Successful, well-groomed woman can be a bad hostess.

Irina Kirichenko. Photo: press service

Attitude towards us. If the person at the first meeting makes the compliments, is interested in us, attentive, we also avansiruem trust. Although in fact a man or a woman can move only the desire to be good in the eyes of others, and all behavior is aimed only at satisfaction of their own needs.

Visual appeal. Each person has the external criteria that we prefer. If the person doesn’t meet the criteria of appearance, we can be closed to increase the distance and reduce credibility. Although we begin with a prejudice to treat the person, not giving her a chance to manifest.

So sometimes the first impression can play a cruel joke and we are rejecting the person who suits us, or too trusting, not knowing the other well.

