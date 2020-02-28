Which countries already penetrated coronavirus: important infographic

Statistics of the incidence of coronavirus COVID-19 confirms the conclusion of the world health organization: new virus knows no borders and outside China spreads even more active than in the center of the outbreak.

As at 28 February cases of coronavirus have already been identified in 52 countries in addition to China. The first cases reported in Lithuania and Belarus. The script of infection is similar in most cases: the citizen of the country goes to the region, where in the midst of an outbreak, returns home in a few days go to the doctor, laboratory tests confirmed infection with the new virus.

In Poland the first case of infection is open to question. The young woman returned February 22 from Thailand with poor health, but the diagnosis still needs to be confirmed.

We will remind, according to the latest worldwide new virus has infected 83 389 people. Recovered and was discharged from health facilities 36 635 patients. When this was 2858 deaths.

In Ukraine the infection with coronavirus does not exclude the inhabitants of Chernivtsi, who returned from a trip to Europe. But the analysis did not confirm the presence of a dangerous virus.

Photo un.org

