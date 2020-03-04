While some people are afraid of the coronavirus, others die from the flu

While the world panicked because of the epidemic of the coronavirus, in Ukraine people die from the flu.

About it reports the Center of public health of Ukraine.

From February 24 to March 1 from complications from the flu died six people. None of them had vaccination.

Within weeks of SARS fell ill 213 531. Of these, nearly 65% are children under 17. It is noted that this is 17% above the epidemic threshold in Ukraine.

Note that against influenza were vaccinated 280 people. Overall, since the beginning of the epidemic season vaccinated did 237 624.

In the whole country since the beginning of the season was 54 laboratory-confirmed deaths from complications of influenza. None of them had been vaccinated against influenza.