While still at the quarantine: Milevskiy has scored a goal in the championship of Belarus (video)

While almost all national Championships in Europe are suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus in Belarus continue to play football.

In the framework of the 2nd round the operating champion of the country, Brest Dinamo, playing at home with “Slutsk”. After the first time, guests with a minimum score lead with 1:0 and goal on the 19th minute scored by Ukraine’s Artem Milevskiy — our compatriot sent the ball into the net from close range after a cross from a free-kick from the right flank.

Live broadcast of the match Slutsk — Dinamo (Brest)

Note that in the first round, the team from Brest was played at home draw with the newcomer in the top division “Smolevichi” — 1:1, but the “Slutsk” in the home match beat “Slavia” from Mozyr in the match with five penalties — 3:1.

It is noteworthy that just recently, the footballer expressed surprise that Europe continues only one championship. “The whole world is quarantined. Fear and I, and the guys that we have. Take some pills, some pills, put a dropper. This is all very bad, all the waiting when it will end. Because we have not stopped the football, train at the base. Therefore it makes no sense to support some form of the house. It is strange that we play only one. We have contracts and obligations to our President and the football League. Club doctors help, our team is good. Together, we train, no matter what and doing it, “—said Bogdanov in an interview with Youtube channel “It”.

