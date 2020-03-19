While Zavorotnyuk in the hospital: how children live “the perfect nanny” without a mother

By Maria Batterbury

The children of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored, lies in the medical center in Barvikha, trying to cope with anxiety for the mother and miss. Compounding all that is the husband of actress Pyotr Chernyshev stayed in the clinic with his wife, and her mother leaves home only to sleep.

Children at the same time doing their business. The eldest daughter of the actress Anna actively engaged in social networks and share experiences. Subscribers often ask her, as a mother, to which she invariably replies, “All will be well. Our prayers”.

Next to her sister, according to her words, is the only son Zavorotnyuk — Michael. But, complains Anna, it is very difficult to persuade at a joint photo.

Sad without a mother, apparently, and the youngest of the children — the Hon. About it especially often ask in the comments. Anna says that younger sister feels well.

