Who called Europe a centre of the pandemic coronavirus: sounded sad data

To March 13, Europe became the epicenter of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. In the European region are recorded every day more cases of infection than in China in the midst of the epidemic. This statement was made by Director General of the world health organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus.

According to the head of the who in Europe was infected and the dead more than the total of all other countries (except China). Today the who has recorded more than 132 thousand cases COVID-19 in 123 countries and territories. More than five thousand sick died.

The CEO who insists that countries should not choose only one way to counter the pandemic. “Use a holistic approach. Not just one test. And not only one contact tracing. Not only is quarantine not exclusively social distancing. Do it all“—call in who.

The mission of the world health organization is now working in Azerbaijan. The head of mission Carolyn brown noted that there are countries where an outbreak of coronavirus in a slump, China is steadily declining number of new cases, but on the decline of the pandemic too early to say and even more premature to call it something, e.g. “close to summer”. “Detection of new cases continues“, — said brown.

And the head of the who warned countries where there were no cases of the disease, from overconfidence. “A country that looks at the experience of other States with epidemics and considers that the “with us will not happen”, makes a fatal mistake. This can happen with any country“, — said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

We will remind, in Ukraine after Azerbaijan also waiting for the mission who, in the meantime, on March 13 in Zhytomyr region was the first fatality from the effects of coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter