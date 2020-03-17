Who called the number of people infected with coronavirus during the day, people

Experts of the world health organization (who), which resulted in recommendations for the preparation of antiseptic in the home, recorded a day in the world 13 903 cases of infection with coronavirus new.

This is according to the who report, reports TASS.

The report also called the number of deaths in the last 24 hours from coronavirus infection people — 862.

Thus, according to the who, the total number of cases of infection has reached 167 511, of which more than half — 86 434 — recorded outside mainland China.

The number of deaths rose to 6606 (3388 deaths outside China).

on what surface.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter