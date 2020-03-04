Who called the required number of masks to combat coronavirus

To protect against coronavirus monthly should be about 89 million medical masks. This was stated by the Director General of the world health organization (who), Tedros Ghebreyesus during the briefing.

“Every month to answer COVID-19 will require 89 million medical masks; examination gloves 76 million and 1.6 million goggles” — began Hebraicus.

He expressed concern due to the fact that in some countries, you cannot buy a protective mask due to the increased hype. Gebreyesus noted that with increased demand, increased prices. The average cost of medical masks had increased six times, the robes were worth twice the price, and respirators — three times.

“Gloves, medical masks, respirators, goggles, gowns and aprons are not enough health workers”, — stated the head of the who.

The who has sent nearly 27 million sets of personal protective equipment in 27 countries, but their stocks were quickly depleted.