Who: coronavirus identified in 101 countries

The world health organization (who) was notified that the cases of infection with coronavirus new type revealed in 101 countries. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the media.

According to who, the number of cases in the world increased to 105 586. However, over the past 24 hours was 610 3 new infected and 71 death.

As you know, in recent days the coronavirus has penetrated into Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Moldova, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Danish Faroe Islands, and also on the French Caribbean island of Martinique.