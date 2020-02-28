Who increased risk of coronavirus COVID-19

The world health organization (who) raised the risk assessment of the coronavirus at the global level. As stated at the briefing the head of the who Tedros Aden Gebreyesus, at the moment, the risk of the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the world is very high.

At the same time, he noted, the origin of the majority of cases can be traced and evidence that the virus is freely available in communities, no.

“At the moment we see associated epidemic COVID-19 in several countries, but most cases can still be traced back to known contacts or groups of cases. We do not yet see evidence that the virus is spreading freely in the community”, he said.

Meanwhile, the official London confirmed the first death of a British citizen from complications caused by a coronavirus. He was one of the passengers of the cruise liner Diamond Princess, and became the first victim of coronavirus among foreigners.

And in Iceland coronavirus diagnosed 50-year-old male returning from Italy.

We will remind, onboard the liner there were more than 3.7 thousand people, including 25 Ukrainian citizens (all of them are members of the crew). While the coronavirus was confirmed in four Ukrainians.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter