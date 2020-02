The Director General of the world health organization (who), Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, said that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is a epidemic. It is reported by TASS.

According to him, while in China and some other countries there is only an epidemic.

The use of the definition of “pandemic” does not meet the facts,” Ghebreyesus said.

He noted that the outbreak of this infection has “pandemic potential”.