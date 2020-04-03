Who quarantine, and to whom mother is native in the United States increased auto theft

Police urged car owners to be more vigilant and not leave your car unlocked and especially with keys in the ignition.

For example, in Connecticut the day fixed the 27th of theft of personal vehicles. Moreover, according to owners, in twenty of them the keys were in the car.

Кому карантин, а кому мать родна: в США участились кражи авто

24 hours in the U.S. state of Connecticut stole 27 cars

Hartford police appealed to all motorists via Twitter to remind them about the basic rules of safety and urged to lock their cars and don’t leave the keys in the car.

The police also shared video from a surveillance camera outside that shows a potential thief trying to open the door of a parked Nissan. After an unsuccessful attempt to open the door, the man escapes with a partner.

Police posted video surveillance

As mentioned earlier a Free Press in Ukraine has come up with a way to deal with car thieves.

