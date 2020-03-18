Who refuted the claim that children do not get sick COVID-19

Despite the fact that the major risk of defeat COVID-19 are the elderly, the world health organization (who) declared that children, too, can seriously hurt a new type of coronavirus.

Dr. Maria van Kerkhove during a press briefing at the who said that kids are mostly easier to get sick COVID-19, but recent studies have shown that have been recorded and cases of severe disease. One child in China died.

According to her, the children symptoms are similar to symptoms adults — high fever, dry cough, fatigue, muscle pain.

And Dr. Mike Ryan noted that in South Korea, 20% of the dead were younger than 60 years.

