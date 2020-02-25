Who said that the peak of the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 has already passed

An outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 is on the decline, the rate of new infections is reduced. Peak of the outbreak was overcome in the period from 23 January to 2 February. This was at the briefing said the Director General of the world health organization Tedros Aden Hebraeus.

Who recognize the growing number of cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea, as well as the fact that the infections identified in more than thirty countries in addition to China. However, in the organization think it is wrong to use the term “pandemic”.

“Does this virus a pandemic potential? Yes, of course. We at this stage? According to our estimates, yet… For the use of the term “pandemic” there is no reason, “insisted the Director General of the who.

The who has estimated that if the disease proceeded in the form of light, the full recovery occurs within two weeks. In cases where the disease was complicated by concomitant diseases, the recovery required up to six weeks. The mortality rate of the new virus is from 2% to 4% in Wuhan city and 0.7% beyond.

The world health organization recommends three ways to curb the spread of infection. “First, all countries should give priority to the protection of health workers. Second, we need to take care of the protection of the most vulnerable people — elderly people and those with chronic diseases. Third, we must protect the most vulnerable countries, “—said the Director General of the who.

We will remind, according to the latest data on February 25, around the world Chinese new type of coronavirus has infected 80 thousand people. 2701 confirmed fatal case.

Photo un.org

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter