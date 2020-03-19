Who told about the first test of a vaccine against coronavirus

In the world began testing the first vaccine against a coronavirus. This was at the briefing on March 18, said the Director General of the world health organization (who) of Tedros Ghebreyesus.

According to him, the first tests of the vaccine began just 60 days after having been transferred the genetic sequence of the coronavirus.

However, Ghebreyesus added that despite numerous tests using different methods to obtain conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of any method of treatment is not yet possible.

The head of the who added that Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand expressed their willingness to join the test.

Note, as of March 19, the number of infected by the coronavirus in the world exceeded 219 thousand people, almost 9 thousand people have died. Recovered more than 85 thousand people.

We will remind, on Wednesday, March 18, the number of infected with the coronavirus in Europe for the first time surpassed the number infected in China. In China, it amounted to 80 thousand 894 people. European countries have close to 100 thousand. Only in Italy the day it was revealed 4 207 new cases.

. Symptoms in children are similar to symptoms adults — high fever, dry cough, fatigue, muscle pain.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter